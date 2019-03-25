Carolina Hosts Campbell On Tuesday Night

Game Notes (.pdf) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 9 North Carolina will host Campbell on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels and the Fighting Camels will face off for the 47th time since the programs first met in 1977. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra or listened to live on GoHeels.com. CAMPBELL SERIES HISTORY • North Carolina is 36-10 all-time against Campbell dating back to the original meeting in 1977, including a 8-1 record under head coach Mike Fox. • Campbell's most recent win in the series was a 7-5 decision in 11 innings in 2007 at Boshamer Stadium. • In the last matchup between the two sides, UNC won 7-1 in 2017 in Chapel Hill. QUICK NOTES • UNC has scored 42% of its runs in the first 3 innings this year (71 of 170). • UNC is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 2 in the country for walks as a team (159). Florida State leads the ACC and country in walks with 168. • Over the 3 game series against VT, Caden O'Brien saw action in all 3 games and picked up 2 saves, only allowed one hit, no runs and struck out 6 batters in 5 inning. • Over the last 8 games, O'Brien has a 0.90 ERA and only surrendering two hits and one run over 10 innings out of the bullpen. Opponents are only hitting 0.63 against the lefty. • Over the last 8 games, Austin Love has a 0.87 ERA and only allowed one run in 10.1 innings while opponents are only hitting .176 again him. • Over the 3-game series against VT, Will Sandy and Caden O'Brien combined for 10.2 innings without giving up a single run. They combined for one win and two saves. • Michael Busch is No. 3 in the ACC & No. 6 in the country in walks (26). He trails Logan Wyatt (31) • In ACC play, Dylan Harris leads UNC in batting average (.364). He's the only Tar Heel batting over .300. • Over the last 7 games, Busch is hitting .321 and has 11 RBI. In the first 18 games, he only recorded 12 RBI and hit .278. • Caden O'Brien is T-1st in the ACC and No. 9 in the country in pitching apps (14). • Michael Busch T-1st in the ACC in runs scored (28) and in ACC play, he is 2nd in the conference in RBI (12). • Dylan Harris has now reached base in 21 consecutive games, a career high, and longest overall streak on the team this season. Harris has not reached in only one game this season (NC A&T). • Both Ike Freeman and Danny Serretti have reached base in a career high 16 consecutive games. • Freshman Aaron Sabato is T-1st in ACC play with 4 home runs. • Against Miami on 3/17, Sabato became the first Tar Heel freshman to hit two home runs in a game since Seth Baldwin accomplished the feat 10 years ago. • The Tar Heels are on the on the road for 2 of the next 3 ACC weekends. They go to Georgia Tech and Notre Dame after hosting Duke at home this weekend. • On 5/12/19 against Gardner-Webb, Danny Serretti was the first Tar Heel to collect five hits in one game since 2017 and the first freshman to do so since 2014.