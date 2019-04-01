Carolina Hosts Davidson Tuesday Night

Game Notes (.pdf) | Watch Live | Listen Live | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 9 North Carolina will host Davidson on Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium for the fan favorite Bark at the Bosh night. The Heels have won six straight games and look to build off their season sweep of Duke over the weekend. The game can be heard live on GoHeels.com and seen on ACC Network Extra. Bark At The Bosh Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets in the dog section will be $5, while all dogs are free. If you have a dog, please enter through the dog entrance located at the 3rd base entrance of Boshamer Stadium. The first 150 dogs and dog owners will get a free UNC dog collar. Davidson Series History • North Carolina is 89-24 all-time against Davidson. With 113 all-time meetings, Davidson is the most common UNC opponent that has never been a member of the ACC. • The Tar Heels are 18-3 against the Wildcats under Fox. • Davidson has won the last two meetings against the Tar Heels, with both of them coming in the 2017 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. • The last time these two sides met in the regular season, the Tar Heels took down Davidson 7-6 in 10 innings thanks to a walk-off RBI double from Ashton McGee. Quick Notes • UNC is currently tied with Georgia Tech for first place in the ACC Coastal Division at 7-5. The Tar Heels travel to GT this weekend for a big three-game Coastal Division series. • UNC is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 2 in the country for walks as a team (184). Florida State leads the ACC and country in walks with 186. • Michael Busch is 3rd in the ACC in runs scored (32) and 5th in walks (28). • Austin Love is T-2nd in the ACC in wins (5) and T-1st in appearances (16). • Caden O'Brien is also T-1st in the ACC in appearances (16). • Freshman Aaron Sabato is T-2nd in ACC play with 5 home runs. • Sabato's six home runs are the most by a freshman through 29 games since Levi Michael hit 10 home runs through 29 games in 2009. • On Sunday, March 31, Sabato's home run traveled 436 feet and had an exit velocity of 114 MPH. It was the hardest hit home run, and furthest hit home run, recorded by a Carolina baseball player since the program began tracking distance and exit velo in 2015. • Sabato leads UNC in batting avg. in ACC play (.343) and is 19th in the ACC. • The 16 runs the Heels scored on Sunday are the most in an ACC game this season. It's the most since the Heels scored 16 last season against Florida State. • Ike Freeman has reached base a career high, and current team high, 20 consecutive games in a row. • UNC is now 8-6 in games where they have been out hit while last year UNC just 3-13 when being out-hit. UNC is also 7-2 in one run games. • Tyler Baum threw a career high 8.2 innings against Duke in a shutout performance. The two allowed hits are the second fewest of any outing in his career. • The Tar Heels are on the on the road for 2 ACC weekends. They go to Georgia Tech and Notre Dame over the next two weekends. • Against Miami on 3/17, Sabato became the first Tar Heel freshman to hit two home runs in a game since Seth Baldwin accomplished the feat 10 years ago. • On 5/12/19 against Gardner-Webb, Danny Serretti was the first Tar Heel to collect five hits in one game since 2017 and the first freshman to do so since 2014.