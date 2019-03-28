Carolina Hosts Duke In Huge Coastal Showdown

Series Notes (.pdf) | Watch Live: Friday, Saturday, Sunday | Listen Live | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 9 North Carolina hosts rival Duke in a three-game ACC Coastal Division series beginning Friday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. The series will continue with game two on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. and conclude on Sunday, March 31 at 1 p.m. All three game can be seen live on ACC Network Extra. DUKE SERIES HISTORY • The Tar Heels and the Blue Devils have met 294 times in this storied rivalry, with Carolina holding the 189-103-2 advantage all-time. • Last year, UNC dropped the first two games of the series before winning the third at Duke for the first series loss to the Blue Devils since 2014. • Carolina has won 8 of the last 12 games against the Blue Devils. Quick Notes • UNC has scored 43% of its runs in the first 3 innings this year (75 of 174). • UNC is No. 3 in the ACC and No. 4 in the country for walks as a team (164). Florida State leads the ACC and country in walks with 170. • Over the last 9 games, O'Brien has a 0.90 ERA and only surrendering two hits and one run over 10 innings out of the bullpen. Opponents are only hitting 0.63 against the lefty. • Over the last 9 games, Austin Love has a 0.87 ERA and only allowed one run in 10.1 innings while opponents are only hitting .176 again him. • Over the 3-game series against VT, Will Sandy and Caden O'Brien combined for 10.2 innings without giving up a single run. They combined for one win and two saves. • In ACC play, Dylan Harris leads UNC in batting average (.364). He's the only Tar Heel batting over .300. • Over the last 8 games, Busch is hitting .323 and has 12 RBI. In the first 18 games, he only recorded 12 RBI and hit .278. • Caden O'Brien is T-1st in the ACC and No. 12 in the country in pitching apps (14). • Michael Busch T-5thin the ACC in runs scored (28) and in ACC play, he is 2nd in the conference in RBI (12). • Dylan Harris has now reached base in 22 consecutive games, a career high, and longest overall streak on the team this season. Harris has not reached in only one game this season (NC A&T). • Freshman Aaron Sabato is T-1st in ACC play with 4 home runs. • Against Miami on 3/17, Sabato became the first Tar Heel freshman to hit two home runs in a game since Seth Baldwin accomplished the feat 10 years ago. • The Tar Heels are on the on the road for 2 of the next 3 ACC weekends. They go to Georgia Tech and Notre Dame after hosting Duke at home this weekend. • On 5/12/19 against Gardner-Webb, Danny Serretti was the first Tar Heel to collect five hits in one game since 2017 and the first freshman to do so since 2014. • This year, UNC is 6-6 when being out-hit. Last year, UNC just 3-13 when being out-hit.