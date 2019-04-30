Carolina Hosts Liberty Before Exam Break

Game Notes (.pdf) | Watch | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 11 North Carolina will looks to avenge its March 19 loss to Liberty when they host the Flames on Tuesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. The game against Liberty is the only contest for the Diamond Heels this week, due to exam break, as they don't play again until next week when they host back-to-back midweek matchups on Tuesday, May 7 against Winthrop and Wednesday, May 8 against ECU. Tuesday's game against Liberty can be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Liberty Series History • North Carolina and Liberty have played 23 times dating back to 1978 as the Tar Heels hold the 20-3 advantage overall. • The Heels swept Liberty in a three-game series in Chapel Hill last year by outscoring the Flames 36-15. • UNC lost 2-0 on March 19 at Liberty. It is the only game UNC has failed to score this year. Quick Notes • UNC has won 8 of its last 9 ACC games at home and are 27-3 in Chapel Hill this season. • UNC is tied for 1st in the ACC Coastal Division with Georgia Tech at 15-9 overall. • UNC has been out hit in more games (22) than they have out hit their opponents (21). UNC is 12-10 when being out hit this season. In 2018, they were 3-13. • In 4 games last week, UNC's bullpen gave up 2 earned runs in 17.1 innings (1.04 ERA). • Last week, Andrew Grogan went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in 12.0 IP only giving up 1 ER. • Joey Lancellotti has 3-0 in his last 3 relief apps and has not giving up a run over 9.1 inn. • Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch are T-2nd in the ACC with HRs in conference play (8). • UNC is 1st in the country in walks (287) and T-3rd in the ACC in on base % (.398). • Andrew Grogan's 7.2 IP on 4/23 is the longest midweek outing for a Tar Heel pitcher since Rodney Hutchison's complete-game shutout against NC A&T last year. • Michael Busch is 1st in the ACC and 10th in the country in runs scored (54). • Freshman Danny Serretti (.319) and Aaron Sabato (.318) lead UNC in batting averge during ACC play. Serretti also leads the team in batting avg. overall with .316. • Last 5 games, Ashton McGee (.444) & Brandon Martorano (.389) lead UNC in bat avg. • Danny Serretti is hitting .385 over his last 10 games. • In the first 22 games, Ike Freeman hit .364. In the last 22 games, he is hitting .256. • In the first 22 games, Dylan Harris hit .321. In the last 22 games, he is hitting .217. • Michael Busch currently has a career high 14 game hitting streak. • In UNC's 33 wins, it has a team ERA of 3.34 but in its 12 losses it has a 6.68 ERA. • In UNC's 33 wins, the bullpen has a 2.91 ERA. In it's 12 losses, it has a 6.30 ERA. • UNC has a team ERA of 3.60 at home, but a 5.53 ERA on the road. • UNC has scored 141 of 338 (42%) of its run in the first 3 innings this year. • Michael Busch is the first Tar Heels to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ home runs since Chad Flack did so in 2005-2006 with 15 HR and 13 HR, respectively. • Danny Serretti is the first Tar Heel to have 6 RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest in 2013, and he is the first freshman to have 6 RBI in a game since Moran did so against UNCW in 2011. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.