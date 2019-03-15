Carolina Hosts Miami In ACC Home Opener This Weekend

Series Notes (.pdf) | Watch Friday | Watch Saturday | Watch Sunday | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 8 North Carolina will host their first ACC weekend series of the year as the host Miami beginning Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. The final two games will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. All three games can be seen on ACC Network Extra. This weekend is also Military Appreciation Weekend at Boshamer stadium. Miami SERIES HISTORY • North Carolina and Miami have met 71 times since 1976 with the Hurricanes leading the series over the Tar Heels 40-30-1. • Last season, the Tar Heels took the first two games of the series in Miami before mother nature decided to end game three after 5 innings, where the Heels lost 7-5. Quick Notes • The Tar Heels are one of four teams in the country with six or more wins against teams in the RPI top 50. The Heels are 6-3 against RPI top 50 teams. • UNC has scored 41.1% of its runs in the first 3 innings this year (56 of 136). • UNC has scored in the first inning 11 out of 18 games so far this season. • UNC is No.1 in the ACC and No. 2 in the country for walks as a team (121). Tennessee leads the country with 122 walks. • Busch is No. 2 in the ACC & No. 3 in the country in walks (24). He trails Logan Wyatt (27) • UNC is No. 2 in the ACC & No. 7 in the country in doubles, trailing NC State in the ACC. • Gianluca Dalatri (1.14) ranks T-5th in the ACC in ERA and 5th in IP (23.2). • In all four of Gianluca Dalatri's starts this season he has not given up more than one earned run or surrendered more than two walks. • Michael Busch leads the ACC in runs scored (23) and Dylan Harris is T-2nd (21). • Austin Love is 2nd in the ACC and country in wins (4). • Ike Freeman is hitting .429 with runners on base, .750 with bases loaded, .500 with runners in scoring position and .750 with runners on 3rd and less than 2 outs. • Dylan Harris has now reached base in 14 consecutive games, a career high, and longest overall streak on the team this season. Harris has not reached in only one game this season (NC A&T). • Austin Bergner has not allowed more than 2 ER in any of his four starts this season. • Over the last three games, freshman Danny Serretti (.538), Caleb Roberts (.500) and Aaron Sabato (.462) lead the team in batting average. • In their first ACC series of their careers, Aaron Sabato and Caleb Roberts led the Tar Heels in batting average (.429) and were tied for second in hits. • On 5/12/19 against Gardner-Webb, Danny Serretti was the first Tar Heel to collect five hits in one game since 2017 and the first freshman to do so since 2014. • Over the last 3 games, Martorano has exploded to hits .455 with 8 RBI. Over the previous 15 games, he hit .238 with just 7 RBI. • in 6.1 IP against UNCW, the UNC bullpen gave up 0 runs and only 2 hits.