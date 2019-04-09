Carolina Looks To Get Back On Track Against UNCG & Davidson

Game Notes (.pdf) | Watch Tuesday | Watch Wednesday | Listen Live | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 18 North Carolina hosts UNC Greensboro and Davidson in two midweek matchups before heading to South Bend, Ind., for a three-game series against Notre Dame this weekend. The Tar Heels will host UNCG on Tuesday, April 9 and Davidson on Wednesday, April 10. Both games will will start at 6 p.m. ET and can be heard on GoHeels.com and seen on ACC Network Extra. UNCG Series History • North Carolina is 16-6 all-time against UNCG in a series that began in 1992. • The Heels are 1-2 in the last three games against UNCG, dropping the last two games, both of which were in Chapel Hill. • UNC and UNCG last met in 2015 when UNCG came to Chapel Hill and beat the Heels 5-3. Davidson Series History • North Carolina is 89-24 all-time against Davidson. With 113 all-time meetings, Davidson is the most common UNC opponent that has never been a member of the ACC. • The Tar Heels are 18-3 against the Wildcats under Fox. • Davidson has won the last two meetings against the Tar Heels, with both of them coming in the 2017 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional. • The last time these two sides met in the regular season, the Tar Heels took down Davidson 7-6 in 10 innings thanks to a walk-off RBI double from Ashton McGee. Quick Notes • UNC is No. 1 in the country and ACC in walks with 202. • Michael Busch is T-4th in the ACC in runs scored (34) and 5th in walks (30). • Freshman Aaron Sabato is T-1st in ACC play with 7 home runs. In ACC play, he is averaging .50 home runs per game. • Over Sabato's last 6 games he's batting .474 with a slugging % of 1.000. • In Tyler Baum's last two starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA with 12 strikeouts and only 3 walks. Team's are only hitting .154 against the junior in those two starts. • Baum has now thrown 5+ innings in 7 of his 8 outings this year and has 6+ strikeouts in each of those 7 outings. • Baum only gave up two earned runs against Georgia Tech. Baum has not surrendered more than two earned runs in five of his eight starts this season. • UNC has now given up 10+ runs in 3 ACC games for the first time in a season since the 2016 team gave up 10+ runs in 4 games. • On the road, Michael Busch is only hitting .178, but he is hitting .354 in all home games. • In home games, Caleb Roberts is only hitting .176, but he is hitting .342 in road games. • UNC's team ERA at home is 3.17, but on the road it almost doubles to an ERA of 6.15. • UNC gave up 10+ runs in back-to-back games in ACC play for the first time since 2011 when UNC lost game three of a series to NC State 10-2 on April 17 and then game one of the following series to Miami 13-6 on April 23. • In Joey Lancellotti's last 4 outings, he has a 1.69 ERA with an opp. batting avg. of .171. • On Sunday, March 31, Sabato's home run traveled 436 feet and had an exit velocity of 114 MPH. It was the hardest hit home run, and furthest hit home run, recorded by a Carolina baseball player since the program began tracking distance and exit velo in 2015. • UNC is now 8-8 in games where they have been out hit while last year UNC just 3-13 when being out-hit. UNC is also 7-3 in one run games. • Against Miami on 3/17, Sabato became the first Tar Heel freshman to hit two home runs in a game since Seth Baldwin accomplished the feat 10 years ago. • Danny Serretti has two, five-hit games this season. He is the first Tar Heel to collect five hits in one game since 2017 and the first freshman to do so since 2014.