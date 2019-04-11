Carolina Ready For Big Series At Notre Dame

Series Notes (.pdf) | Listen Live | Friday: Watch/Stats | Saturday: Watch/Stats | Sunday: Watch/Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS For the third time in the last four weekends, North Carolina will hit the road for ACC play. This time, the Tar Heels will head to South Bend, Ind., to take on the Fighting Irish in a potentially pivotal three-game series. North Carolina and Virginia are currently tied for second in the Coastal Division at 8-7 while Georgia Tech sits in first at 9-6 halfway through the ACC season. Game one of the series will take place on Friday, April 12 at 6 p.m. with game two taking place at Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and the finale on Sunday, April 14 at 1 p.m. All three games can be seen on ACC Network Extra. Notre Dame Series History • UNC and ND have met 9 times overall.. They first met in 1956 in Tallahassee. • In 2016, UNC took 2 of 3 in Chapel Hill to win the series. • Carolina last visited South Bend in 2015, where Notre Dame swept the series. Quick Notes • UNC is No. 1 in the country and ACC in walks with 218. • Michael Busch is 2nd in the ACC in runs scored (39) and 3rd in walks (35). • UNC is T-1st in the ACC with on base % (.403). UNC is one of two teams above .400. • Freshman Aaron Sabato is T-1st in ACC play with 7 home runs. • Over Sabato's last 9 games he's batting .448 with a slugging % of .931 and 12 RBI. • In Tyler Baum's last two starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA with 12 strikeouts and only 3 walks. Team's are only hitting .154 against the junior in those two starts. • Baum has now thrown 5+ innings in 7 of his 8 outings this year and has 6+ strikeouts in each of those 7 outings. • Baum only gave up two earned runs against Georgia Tech. Baum has not surrendered more than two earned runs in five of his eight starts this season. • Michael Busch has a RBI in 10 of his last 11 games, with 17 total RBI in that span. That's 50% of his yearly total as he has 34 on the year. • Dylan Enwiller is currently hitting .538 in his career high four-game hitting streak. He has 8 RBI in those 4 games, more RBI than his entire junior season in 2018. • UNC has now given up 10+ runs in 3 ACC games for the first time in a season since the 2016 team gave up 10+ runs in 4 games. • UNC gave up 10+ runs in back-to-back games in ACC play for the first time since 2011 when UNC lost game three of a series to NC State 10-2 on April 17 and then game one of the following series to Miami 13-6 on April 23. • In Joey Lancellotti's last 4 outings, he has a 1.69 ERA with an opp. batting avg. of .171. • On Sunday, March 31, Sabato's home run traveled 436 feet and had an exit velocity of 114 MPH. It was the hardest hit home run, and furthest hit home run, recorded by a Carolina baseball player since the program began tracking distance and exit velo in 2015. • UNC is now 9-8 in games where they have been out hit while last year UNC just 3-13 when being out-hit. UNC is also 7-3 in one run games. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.