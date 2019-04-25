Carolina Ready For Series Against Virginia

Series Notes (.pdf) | Listen | Live Stats | WATCH: Friday, Saturday, Sunday | Weather BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 15 North Carolina will host Virginia in a three-game ACC Coastal Division series beginning on Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. The series will continue on Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m. and conclude on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. This penultimate home series for the Heels can be heard on GoHeels.com and seen on ACC Network Extra. Virginia Series History • Dating back to 1891 when Virginia won the inaugural meeting 6-1, the Heels and Cavaliers have met 301 times, tying with NC State for the most meetings with any school. • in 2018, UNC dropped game 1 at UVA before winning a double header to take the series. • In 2017 in Chapel Hill, UNC won the series 2-1 outscoring UVA 22-8. Quick Notes • UNC has won its last 8 ACC games at home and are 25-2 in Chapel Hill this season. • UNC is tied for 1st in the ACC Coastal Division with Georgia Tech at 13-8 overall. • In ACC play, Michael Busch is T-1st in HR, 2nd in RBI and 4th in runs scored. • Michael Busch is the first Tar Heels to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ home runs since Chad Flack did so in 2005-2006 with 15 HR and 13 HR, respectively. • Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch are T-1st in the ACC with HRs in conference play (8). • UNC is 1st in the country in walks (271) and 1st in the ACC in on base % (.398). • In the last 8 games against Power 5 teams, UNC has scored 34/68 runs (50%) by HR. • UNC has scored 10+ runs in 9 of its last 14 games and 7 of it's last 10 ACC games. • Michael Busch has a RBI in 16 of his last 19 games and HR in 5 of his last 7 games. • UNC is 11-9 this season when being out hit, last year UNC was just 3-13. • Andrew Grogan's 7.2 IP on 4/23 is the longest midweek outing for a Tar Heel pitcher since Rodney Hutchison's complete-game shutout against NC A&T last year. • In UNC's 31 wins, it has a team ERA of 3.36 but in its 11 losses it has a 6.75 ERA. • UNC has a team ERA of 3.56 at home, but a 5.53 ERA on the road. • In the last 10 games, Dylan Enwiller is leading the team in batting average (.368) and hitting .375 with runners in scoring position with 9 two-out RBI, also best on the team. • In the last 10 games, Dylan Enwiller is batting 8-17 (.471) as a leadoff hitter. • Through 42 games, UNC has hit 52 HRs. In 2018, UNC hit 56 HRs in all 64 games. • Joey Lancellotti has been lights out in his last 8 outings. He has a 1.71 ERA and is 3-1 in 21.0 IP striking out 16 batters and only allowing 4 earned runs. • UNC has scored 134 of 323 (41%) of its run in the first 3 innings this year. • Danny Serretti is the first Tar Heel to have 6 RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest in 2013, and he is the first freshman to have 6 RBI in a game since Moran did so against UNCW in 2011. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.