Carolina Ready For Series Against Virginia

    Series Notes (.pdf) | Listen | Live Stats | WATCH: Friday, Saturday, Sunday | Weather

    BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

    No. 15 North Carolina will host Virginia in a three-game ACC Coastal Division series beginning on Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. The series will continue on Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m. and conclude on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. This penultimate home series for the Heels can be heard on GoHeels.com and seen on ACC Network Extra.

    Virginia Series History

    • Dating back to 1891 when Virginia won the inaugural meeting 6-1, the Heels and Cavaliers have met 301 times, tying with NC State for the most meetings with any school.

    • in 2018, UNC dropped game 1 at UVA before winning a double header to take the series.

    • In 2017 in Chapel Hill, UNC won the series 2-1 outscoring UVA 22-8.

    Quick Notes

    • UNC has won its last 8 ACC games at home and are 25-2 in Chapel Hill this season.

    • UNC is tied for 1st in the ACC Coastal Division with Georgia Tech at 13-8 overall.

    • In ACC play, Michael Busch is T-1st in HR, 2nd in RBI and 4th in runs scored.

    • Michael Busch is the first Tar Heels to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ home runs since Chad Flack did so in 2005-2006 with 15 HR and 13 HR, respectively.

    • Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch are T-1st in the ACC with HRs in conference play (8).

    • UNC is 1st in the country in walks (271) and 1st in the ACC in on base % (.398).

    • In the last 8 games against Power 5 teams, UNC has scored 34/68 runs (50%) by HR.

    • UNC has scored 10+ runs in 9 of its last 14 games and 7 of it's last 10 ACC games.

    • Michael Busch has a RBI in 16 of his last 19 games and HR in 5 of his last 7 games.

    • UNC is 11-9 this season when being out hit, last year UNC was just 3-13.

    • Andrew Grogan's 7.2 IP on 4/23 is the longest midweek outing for a Tar Heel pitcher since Rodney Hutchison's complete-game shutout against NC A&T last year.

    • In UNC's 31 wins, it has a team ERA of 3.36 but in its 11 losses it has a 6.75 ERA.

    • UNC has a team ERA of 3.56 at home, but a 5.53 ERA on the road.

    • In the last 10 games, Dylan Enwiller is leading the team in batting average (.368) and hitting .375 with runners in scoring position with 9 two-out RBI, also best on the team.

    • In the last 10 games, Dylan Enwiller is batting 8-17 (.471) as a leadoff hitter.

    • Through 42 games, UNC has hit 52 HRs. In 2018, UNC hit 56 HRs in all 64 games.

    • Joey Lancellotti has been lights out in his last 8 outings. He has a 1.71 ERA and is 3-1 in 21.0 IP striking out 16 batters and only allowing 4 earned runs.

    • UNC has scored 134 of 323 (41%) of its run in the first 3 innings this year.

    • Danny Serretti is the first Tar Heel to have 6 RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest in 2013, and he is the first freshman to have 6 RBI in a game since Moran did so against UNCW in 2011.

    • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.
     
