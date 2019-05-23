Heels, Hurricanes Face Off For Trip To ACC Semis

Watch | Listen | Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATION No. 19 North Carolina will square off against No. 16 Miami on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to see who will face Boston College in the ACC Championship semifinals on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. This will be the fourth meeting this year against the Hurricanes as the Tar Heels took two of the previous three in Chapel Hill. Head coach Mike Fox and the Heels are 2-2 all-time against Miami in the ACC Championship with the last meeting coming in the 2017 ACC Championship semifinals where downed the Hurricanes 12-4. The game can be seen on ESPN3/ACC Network Extra and can be heard on GoHeels.com. Miami Series History • Head coach Mike Fox is 2-2 all time against Miami in the ACC Championship with the last meeting coming during a 12-4 win in 2017 in Louisville. • Carolina took 2 of 3 games from Miami earlier in the year in Chapel Hill by outscoring the Hurricanes 21-14. • In the 10 games against the Hurricanes, UNC is 7-3. But, Miami holds the all-time series 32-41-1.