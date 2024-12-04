National Signing Day Thread (updated 6:15)

andrew jones
It's National Signing Day, and UNC will get several kids that will ink their LOIs today.
But because of the situation the program is dealing with and the small class, we will have coverage in the late morning, early afternoon.
Also, there won't be a press conference at UNC for this either.
