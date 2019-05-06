No. 12 UNC Hosts Winthrop and ECU In Midweek Games

Game Notes (.pdf) | Listen | Live Stats | Watch BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS After a week off, No. 12 North Carolina will play five games in a six-day span in the second to last week of the 2019 regular season. To kick things off, the Tar Heels will host Winthrop on Tuesday, May 7 and No. 9 ECU on Wednesday, May 8 at Boshamer Stadium. Both games will start at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ACC Network Extra and heard on GoHeels.com. Wednesday will also be your final chance to bring your dog Boshamer Stadium as it is Bark At The Bosh as well as Wing Wednesday where you can get 10 wings for $5. Winthrop Series history • Carolina is 18-4 all-time against Winthrop, including a 16-3 record under Mike Fox. • UNC has won the last 2 meetings at UNC by a combined score of 22-6. UNC associate head coach Scott Forbes was an assistant at Winthrop from 2003-2005. • Winthrop won the first meeting in the series in 1992 but has only been on the right side of the scoreline three times in the last 21 times. ECU Series history • UNC and ECU have met 85 times throughout their series history as UNC holds a 56-29. • The series dates back to 1958 when the Tar Heels won the inaugural meeting in 12-3 in Greenville, N.C. • Last season, the Heels dropped 2 of the 3 games against ECU as all 3 games were played in different venues. UNC lost the first game in Greenville, won the game at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and lost the game in Chapel Hill. Quick Notes • UNC has won 8 of its last 9 ACC games at home and are 28-3 in Chapel Hill this season. • UNC is tied for 1st in the ACC Coastal Division with Georgia Tech at 15-9 overall. • UNC has been out hit in 22 games and have out hit their opponents in 22 games. UNC is 12-10 when being out hit this season. In 2018, they were 3-13. • In the last 5 games, UNC's bullpen gave up 4 earned runs in 20.2 innings (1.74 ERA). • In the last 2 app, Andrew Grogan is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in 12.0 IP only giving up 1 ER. • Joey Lancellotti is 3-0 in his last 3 relief apps and has not giving up a run over 9.1 inn. • Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch are T-3rd in the ACC with HRs in conference play (8). • UNC is 2nd in the country in walks (296) and 2nd in the ACC in on base % (.400). • Andrew Grogan's 7.2 IP on 4/23 is the longest midweek outing for a Tar Heel pitcher since Rodney Hutchison's complete-game shutout against NC A&T last year. • Michael Busch is 1st in the ACC and 11th in the country in runs scored (57). • Freshman Danny Serretti (.319) and Aaron Sabato (.318) lead UNC in batting averge during ACC play. Serretti also leads the team in batting avg. overall with .314. • Last 5 games, Brandon Martorano (.438) & Ashton McGee (.400) lead UNC in bat avg. • In the first 22 games, Ike Freeman hit .364. In the last 23 games, he is hitting .247. • In the first 22 games, Dylan Harris hit .321. In the last 23 games, he is hitting .220. • In UNC's 34 wins, it has a team ERA of 3.39 but in its 12 losses it has a 6.68 ERA. • In UNC's 34 wins, the bullpen has a 2.99 ERA. In it's 12 losses, it has a 6.30 ERA. • UNC has a team ERA of 3.64 at home, but a 5.53 ERA on the road. • UNC has scored 150 of 349 (43%) of its run in the first 3 innings this year. • Michael Busch is the first Tar Heel to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ home runs since Chad Flack did so in 2005-2006 with 15 HR and 13 HR, respectively. • Danny Serretti is the first Tar Heel to have 6 RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest in 2013, and he is the first freshman to have 6 RBI in a game since Moran did so against UNCW in 2011. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.