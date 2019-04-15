No. 13 Tar Heels Head To Charlotte To Take On South Carolina

Game Notes (.pdf) | Watch Live | Listen Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 13 North Carolina looks to continue its winning ways at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday, April 16, as the Tar Heels travel to Charlotte to take on South Carolina at 7:05 p.m. This is the fourth consecutive year the the Tar Heels have faced the Gamecocks in Charlotte with the Heels having won all three meetings by a combined scored of 46-8. The game can be seen live on ACC Network Extra. South Carolina Series History • This will be the 102nd meeting between North Carolina and South Carolina in a series that dates back to 1903. • UNC has won the last 3 meetings, all in Charlotte, by a combined score of 46-8. The last three games the Heels have won 15-0, 20-5 and 11-3. • Last season, Caden O'Brien and Joey Lancellotti combined for 7 shutout innings and 6 strikeouts on the mound against South Carolina. Quick Notes • UNC is No. 1 in the country and ACC in walks with 238. • Aaron Sabato's 8 HR in ACC play are the most by a Tar Heel since 2013 when Brian Holberton and Colin Moran had 8 HR in 27 & 28 games. Sabato has done it in 17 games. • Sabato leads the ACC in HR in conference play (8) and Michael Busch is 4th with 6. • UNC is 1st in the ACC with on base % (.404). UNC is the only team above .400. • In Tyler Baum's last 3 starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA with 19 strikeouts and only 3 earned runs. Team's are only hitting .141 against the junior in those three starts. • Baum has now thrown 5+ innings in 8 of his 9 outings this year and has 6+ strikeouts in each of those 8 outings. He is also T-1st in wins in the ACC with 7. • Baum has not surrendered more than two earned runs in 6 of his 9 starts this season. • UNC hit 10 HR against Notre Dame. The most in a single weekend so far this year. • Michael Busch has a RBI in 13 of his last 14 games, with 21 total RBI in that span. That's 55% of his yearly total and UNC is 11-3 in those games. • Busch is T-1st in the ACC in runs scored (44) while Dylan Harris is T-7th (37). • Over the last 8 games, Dylan Enwiller is hitting .417 with 7 runs scored, 9 RBI and 2 HR. • In ACC play, freshman Aaron Sabato (.344) & Danny Serretti (.299) lead the team in batting avg. • In the last 2 ACC series, Brandon Martorano has the second best batting avg (.393) compared to the first 4 ACC series where the junior was hitting a team worst .189. • UNC has a team ERA of 3.20 at home, but a 5.53 ERA on the road. • Michael Busch is hitting a team best at home (.357) but 2nd to worst on the road (.197). • Caleb Roberts is hitting a team worst (.171) at home but team best (.357) on the road. • On Sunday, March 31, Sabato's home run traveled 436 feet and had an exit velocity of 114 MPH. It was the hardest hit home run, and furthest hit home run, recorded by a Carolina baseball player since the program began tracking distance and exit velo in 2015. • UNC is now 9-8 in games where they have been out hit while last year UNC just 3-13 when being out-hit. UNC is also 7-3 in one run games. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.