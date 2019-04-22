No. 15 Carolina Hosts Coastal Carolina on Tuesday Night

Game Notes (.pdf) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS Coming off a three-game sweep of Boston College last weekend, No. 15 North Carolina (30-11) looks to take that momentum in to its midweek matchup against Coastal Carolina (24-16-1) on Tuesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. North Carolina and Coastal Carolina have split the last 10 matchups as the Heels hold a 43-19 series advantage all-time. The game can be heard on GoHeels.com and seen on ACC Network Extra. Coastal Carolina Series History • UNC is 43-19 all-time against Coastal Carolina but the two teams are 5-5 over the last 10 games dating back to 2009. • The last time these two sides met in Chapel Hill, the Heels won 7-6. • Last season, UNC fell on the road to Coastal Carolina 5-2. Quick Notes • UNC has won its last 8 ACC games at home and are 24-2 in Chapel Hill this season. • UNC is tied for 1st in the ACC Coastal Division with Georgia Tech at 13-8 overall. • In ACC play, Michael Busch is T-1st in HR, 2nd in RBI and 4th in runs scored. • Michael Busch is the first Tar Heels to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ home runs since Chad Flack did so in 2005-2006 with 15 HR and 13 HR, respectively. • Aaron Sabato and Michael Busch are T-1st in the ACC with HRs in conference play (8). • UNC is 1st in the country in walks (263) and 1st in the ACC in on base % (.399). • In the last 8 games against Power 5 teams, UNC has scored 34/68 runs (50%) by HR. • UNC has scored 10+ runs in 9 of its last 13 games and 7 of it's last 10 ACC games. • Michael Busch has a RBI in 16 of his last 18 games and HR in 5 of his last 6 games. • UNC is 11-9 this season when being out hit, last year UNC was just 3-13. • In UNC's 30 wins, they are hitting .301 with 2 outs. In its 11 losses, just .190 with 2 outs. • In UNC's 30 wins, it has a team ERA of 3.44 but in its 11 losses it has a 6.75 ERA. • UNC has a team ERA of 3.65 at home, but a 5.53 ERA on the road. • In ACC play, Tyler Baum is tied for 1st in wins with 7 and 5th in Ks with 65. • Ashton McGee leads the ACC in walks (22) during conference play. • In the last 10 games, Dylan Enwiller is leading the team in batting average (.394) and hitting .429 with runners in scoring position with 9 two-out RBI, also best on the team. • In the last 10 games, Dylan Enwiller is batting 8-15 (.533) as a leadoff hitter. • Through 41 games, UNC has hit 50 HRs. In 2018, UNC hit 41 HRs through 41 games. • UNC has a batting average of .271 in ACC play but opponents are hitting .279. • UNC only has 9 games this year without an error and 11 games with 2+ errors. • UNC has scored 133 of 317 (42%) of its run in the first 3 innings this year. • Searching back to 1928, Saturday's game against BC was the first time in Carolina Baseball history that both games of a double header have gone in to extra innings. • Against BC, UNC played 32 innings and 13 hours of baseball in only 28 hours. • Danny Serretti is the first Tar Heel to have 6 RBI in a game since Colin Moran did so against Wake Forest in 2013, and he is hte first freshman to have 6 RBI in a game since Moran did so against UNCW in 2011. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.