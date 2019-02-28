No. 4 Carolina Hosts UMass Lowell In Weekend Series

BY UNC Athletic Communications No. 4 North Carolina hosts UMass Lowell in a three-game series at Boshamer Stadium beginning on Friday, March 1 at 3 p.m. The other two games in the series will be on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. All three games can be seen on ACC Network Extra. LINKS: Games Notes (.pdf) | Watch Friday Live | Watch Saturday Live | Watch Sunday Live | Live Stats | Weather Forecast QUICK NOTES • Carolina's 26-game home winning streak was snapped on Wednesday, Feb. 27 in a 11-8 loss against VCU. It was the first loss at home since March 25, 2017 against FSU. • The 20.2 innings that Gianluca Dalatri, Tyler Baum and Austin Bergner combined to pitch in UNC's 3-game sweep of USF were the most by UNC's starters in a 3-game weekend series since J.B. Bukauskas, Jason Morgan and Dalatri went 20.2 against Radford from Feb. 24-26, 2017. • Through 9 games, UNC's bullpen has given up 4 runs with a 0.97 ERA. It's the best bullpen ERA through 9 games since the 2005 team gave up 3 runs and had a 0.83 ERA in its 9-0 start. Only 4 of the 24 inherited runners have scored on the bullpen this season. • Head coach Mike Fox is just 2 wins away from 900 wins at Carolina. • Austin Love's 3 wins through the first eight games are the most wins through 8 games since Trent Thornton did so in 2014. • Michael Busch leads the ACC in runs scored (12) and Dylan Harris is tied for 2nd (11). • Austin Love is tied for first in the ACC in wins (3) and appearances (6). • Tyler Baum is tied for 1st in the ACC in IP (13), tied for 2nd in Ks (19) and has the most strikeouts in an individual game (12) than any other pitcher. His 19:1 strikeout to walk ratio ranks 3rd in the country among DI pitchers. • Gianluca Dalatri's 7.1 IP against USF on Feb. 23 is the longest outing of any ACC pitcher • Junior Ashton McGee has started in 3 positions this year (RF, 3B, 2B). • The Heels already have two wins this season in which they only scored two runs (2-1 over NC A&T and USF). The last time Carolina had a season with two wins while scoring two runs or less was 2015, when they did it three times, a 2-1 win against NC State and 1-0 wins over Boston College and High Point. • The Tar Heels already have as wins this season when being out-hit by opponents than they did last season. This year, Carolina is 3-1 when being out-hit. Last season, the Heels were just 3-13 when being out-hit. • The 11 runs and 12 hits that UNC gave up to VCU were both season highs. Previously, UNC had given up 11 hits to Xavier and the most runs scored against was 3 multiple times UMASS LOWELL SERIES HISTORY • This weekend marks the first ever meeting between the Tar Heels and the River Hawks. • UMass Lowell's baseball program played its inaugural season in 1976, and began playing Division 1 baseball when they joined the America East conference in 2013. 2 OUTS, 17 RUNS • In the game against VCU on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 17 of the 19 total runs scored by both teams were scored with two outs. • Coming in to that game, opponents were only hitting .123 against Tar Heel pitchers with two outs. Against VCU, the Rams hit .500 against UNC with two outs. FOX CLOSING IN ON 900 • Head Coach Mike Fox is closing in on 900 wins at UNC. Coming in to the weekend series against UMass Lowell, Coach Fox is at 898 wins in his Chapel Hill coaching career. • When coach Fox hits his 900th win, he will be one of five active DI coaches with 900 wins at their Alma mater and one of 8 active DI coaches with 900 wins at one school. HOME WINNING STREAK SNAPPED • The Tar Heels 26-game home winning streak was snapped on Wednesday, Feb. 27, as they fell to VCU 11-8. Before that, the last home loss came on March 25, 2018 vs Florida State. During the 26-game winning streak, UNC outscored its opponents 198-76. • The longest home winning streak in program history got to 34 games from 1980-1981 and the longest consecutive unbeaten streak is 42 games from 1979-1981. RESPONSE TIME • So far this season, when an opponent ties the game or takes the lead, the offense has responded by tying or re-taking the lead in the bottom of the inning, or the following inning, in 6 of 10 opportunities. • There have been 18 chances to respond to runs being scored, and the Tar Heels have scored in the bottom of the same inning eight times. LONG BALL SUCCESS Carolina has utilized the long ball in a big way this season. So far, 30% of all runs have been scored via home run. In the past five games, 44% (8-18) runs scored have scored on home runs. With two three-run home runs, Michael Busch has driven in six runs on home runs this season.