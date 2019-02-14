No. 5 North Carolina Hosts Xavier Friday In Home Opener

Chapel Hill -- No. 5 North Carolina will open the 2019 season on Friday, Feb. 15, as they host Xavier in a three-game series at Boshamer Stadium. All games can be seen on ACC Network Extra with Friday's game beginning at 3 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and the series will close out at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Friday's home opener marks the start of a 13-game home stand to open the season as the Tar Heels looks to build on the nations longest home winning streak, which they currently hold at 18 games. GoHeels.com Preview GAME DAY LINKS Game Notes (.pdf) Media Guide (.pdf) Watch Live Live Stats