No. 5 North Carolina Hosts Xavier Friday In Home Opener

    Chapel Hill -- No. 5 North Carolina will open the 2019 season on Friday, Feb. 15, as they host Xavier in a three-game series at Boshamer Stadium. All games can be seen on ACC Network Extra with Friday's game beginning at 3 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and the series will close out at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Friday's home opener marks the start of a 13-game home stand to open the season as the Tar Heels looks to build on the nations longest home winning streak, which they currently hold at 18 games. GoHeels.com Preview

    Notes from Carolina Game Notes:
    • Carolina has the country’s longest current home winning streak (18 games). The last loss came on March 25 against Florida State.
    • Friday’s opener against Xavier marks the start of a 13-game homestand to kick off Carolina’s season.
    • The Tar Heels are 18-2 in season openers under head coach Mike Fox
    • Head coach Mike Fox is just 10 wins away from 900 wins at Carolina.
    • UNC’s No. 5 ranking by Baseball America is the highest for the Diamond Heels to start a season since 2013.
    • Michael Busch, Caden O’Brien and Gianluca Dalatri were all named Preseason AllAmericans. O’Brien was also named to the NCBWA Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List.
    • At the plate in 2019, UNC returned 53% of its runs scored, 53% of hits, 56% of home runs and 56% of its RBI.
    • On the mound in 2019, UNC returned 55% of its wins and 50% of its strikeouts.
    • New faces Dylan Harris, Andrew Grogan, Aaron Sabato, Caleb Roberts and Danny Serretti will look to make an impact early.
     
    Probable Starters (2018 Season Stats)

    3:00 PM FRIDAY (WATCH LIVE):
    Xavier - RHP Conor Grammes 0-5, 6.75 ERA, 45 SO, 26 BB
    UNC - RHP Gianluca Dalatri 2-2, 3.33 ERA, 31 SO, 7 BB

    2:00 PM SATURDAY (WATCH LIVE):
    Xavier - LHP Nick Zwack 3-5, 6.31 ERA, 68 SO, 39 BB
    UNC - RHP Tyler Baum 4-1, 4.57 ERA, 74 SO, 32 BB

    1:00 PM SUNDAY (WATCH LIVE):
    Xavier - LHP Marko Boricich GRADUATE TRANSFER
    UNC - TBD
     
