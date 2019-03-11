No. 8 Tar Heels face Gardner-Webb & UNCW In Midweek Games

Game Notes (.pdf) | Listen Live (UNCW) | Watch UNC-GWU | Watch UNC-UNCW | Live Stats: UNC-GWU | Live Stats: UNC-UNCW BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 8 North Carolina gets back in action with five games this week, four of them at Boshamer Stadium. Before hosting Miami over the weekend in a three-game ACC series, the Heels host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, March 12 and travel to UNCW on Wednesday, March 13. The Heels showdown against the Bulldogs on Tuesday will begin at 3 p.m. while the matchup against the Seahawks in Wilmington on Wednesday will begin at 6 p.m. GARDNER-WEBB SERIES HISTORY • North Carolina has battled Gardner-Webb 16 times since 2002, owning a 14-2 edge in the series. • Last year, Gardner-Webb beat UNC 1-0 in Chapel Hill thanks for a solo HR from the Bulldogs. UNCW SERIES HISTORY • UNC holds a 59-16 series advantage over UNCW in 75 all-time meetings. • In 11 meetings since 2013, Carolina holds a slight edge with a 7-4 record. • The first meetings between the teams occurred as a double header in 1976. North Carolina swept the double header in Chapel Hill by scores of 3-0 and 6-5. • UNCW walked off UNCW in the first meeting this season with a Dylan Enwiller solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning. Quick Notes • Mike Fox picked up his 900th win at UNC on Saturday, March 2 against UMass Lowell. • Gianluca Dalatri (1.14) ranks 5th in the ACC in ERA and 5th in IP (23.2). • Michael Busch & Dylan Harris are tied for 2nd in the ACC in runs scored (20). • Michael Busch is 2nd in the ACC in walks (20) and 7th in the country. The Tar Heels as a whole rank 3rd in the ACC in walks and 7th in country with 103. • Austin Love is T-1st in the ACC and the nation in wins (4) and Tyler Baum is T-3rd in the ACC (3). • North Carolina swept its the first three three-game series of the season, the first time they have accomplished that since 2005, when Carolina swept Seton Hall, Birmingham Southern and Princeton. • Dylan Harris has now reached base in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak on the team, and longest overall streak on the team this season. Harris has not reached in only one game this season (NC A&T). • Ike Freeman's four home runs lead the team and are a career high for the junior. • In all four of Gianluca Dalatri's starts this season he has not given up more than one earned run or surrendered more than two walks. • UNC has scored in the first inning nine out of 16 games so far this season. • Austin Bergner has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his four starts this season. • The Tar Heels had 7 freshman play their first ACC minutes this weekend against Clemson • UNC was 5-0 in one-run games before heading to Clemson, but lost both games this weekend to now go 5-2 in one run games. • In the 4 UNC losses this season, 27 of the 36 runs scored against (75%) came with two outs. • In the 2 losses where UNC lost by more than one run, 23 of the 28 runs scored against (82%) came with two outs. • The last time the Heels were swept in ACC play before Clemson this past weekend was in 2015 at Notre Dame. • In their first ACC series of their careers, Aaron Sabato and Caleb Roberts lef the Tar Heels in batting average (.429) and were tied for second in hits.