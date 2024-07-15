Some notes from today's transfer interviews

Some of us met with the five summer transfer enrollees today at the Kenan Football Center. And here are a few tidbits from what I learned:



Note, we spoke with Jakiah Leftwich, Jacolby Criswell, Charleston French, Zach Greenberg, and Joshua Harris.



*Harris is married with two children. He earned his degree this past spring at Ole Miss. He lives with his wife, son (1) and daughter (didn’t say her age), in an apartment in CH.



*Harris said one of the main reasons he went to UNC was that it could be a path for him to get to the NFL.



*In addition, Harris, who played at NC State for four years before spending the last year at Ole Miss, said getting used to wearing Carolina blue has been easy since a similar shade is part of the Rebels’ makeup.



*Greenberg said he didn’t start thinking he could make the move from DIII to the ACC until last season. He said there are a lot of really good players at the Muhlenberg level, and he feels ready for this upgrade in competition.



*Greenberg will play both guards and center for the Tar Heels. His current weight is 305 and the goal weight is 315.



*French was encouraged by Tyrane Stewart’s transition from JC to UNC, which helped him choose the Tar Heels. Stewart enrolled at Carolina last winter after playing JC ball. Both players are from Mississippi and played JC in Mississippi.



*French says he is an every down back, and his main goal is to help the team in any way he can.



*He is still blown away by the facilities and all that they have access to at UNC. Personal take, but he is a bit on the shy side, but also struck me as a tad overwhelmed, which makes sense given he’s never met with many people from the media, and the throng today was about 12 deep.



*Criswell said returning to UNC wasn’t hard because he was embraced by many of the players before making the decision to transfer back to Carolina.



*He said the “brotherhood” of the program makes him feel like he’s at home now. Criswell said he thought he was leaving for home but was mistaken. Now, he’s at home at UNC.



*The intent for Criswell is to compete for the starting job. He said he wouldn’t have come back if that wasn’t an opportunity.



*Criswell says he has talked some with Sam Howell and Drake Maye in recent months and believes that nearly beating our Maye means he has a great shot at winning the starting spot now.



*Leftwich appeared in 18 games the last two seasons at Georgia Tech playing 312 snaps last fall and 347 the previous season. He did not play in Tech’s comeback win over the Tar Heels last October.



*Leftwich says he is primarily a right tackle. Asked if anything changes about playing RT when there’s a lefthanded QB on the field, he said basically nothing changes. Note that UNC’s starting QB could be Max Johnson, who is lefthanded.



*UNC having to replace four starters along the O-Line is one of the reasons Leftwich picked Carolina, but he mentioned several times the culture of the program was a huge draw.