Tar Heels Begin 10-Game Home Stand Against Boston College

Series Notes (.pdf) | Watch Saturday | Watch Saturday | Watch Sunday | Listen Live | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 13 North Carolina will play its next 10 games, and 14 of 17 overall, in Chapel Hill beginning with a three-game ACC series this weekend at Boshamer Stadium. The series begins on Saturday in a double header with game one beginning at 1 p.m. and the second game coming 45 minutes after. The finale will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All three games can be heard on GoHeels.com and seen on ACC Network Extra. Boston College Series History • North Carolina is 24-2 all time against Boston College in a series that began in 2006. • The Tar Heels swept the Eagles in 2015 in Chapel Hill and is 14-0 all-time against BC in Chapel Hill with series sweeps in 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2015, all under Mike Fox. • In 2017, UNC swept the Eagles in Chestnut Hill by scoring 48 runs in three games. Quick Notes • UNC finishes its season with 14 of 17 games at home. • Aaron Sabato's 8 HR in ACC play are the most by a Tar Heel since 2013 when Brian Holberton and Colin Moran had 8 HR in 27 & 28 games. Sabato has done it in 17 games. • Sabato leads the ACC in HR in conference play (8) and Michael Busch is 4th with 6. • In the last 5 games against Power 5 teams, UNC has scored 23 of 33 runs (69.7%) by home run. In the last 11 games, they have scored 38 of 84 runs (45.2%) via home run. • UNC is T-1st in the ACC in on base % (.400) & No. 2 in the nation/ACC in walks (239). • In Tyler Baum's last 3 starts, he is 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA with 19 strikeouts and only 3 earned runs. Team's are only hitting .141 against the junior in those three starts. • Baum has now thrown 5+ innings in 8 of his 9 outings this year and has 6+ strikeouts in each of those 8 outings. He is also T-1st in wins in the ACC with 7. • In UNC's 27 wins, they are hitting .301 with 2 outs. In its 11 losses, just .191 with 2 outs. • In UNC's 27 wins, it has a team ERA of 3.02 but in its 11 losses it has a 6.75 ERA. • UNC has scored 10+ runs in 7 of its last 10 games. In those 7 games, UNC 6-1 and hitting .341. In the other 3 games, UNC is 0-3 and hitting just .186. • Michael Busch has a RBI in his last 11 games and 14 of his last 15 games overall. Over those last 15 games, he has 23 of his 40 RBI and six of his 10 home runs. • In the last 2 ACC series, Brandon Martorano has the second best batting avg (.393) compared to the first 4 ACC series where the junior was hitting a team worst .189. • UNC has a team ERA of 3.20 at home, but a 5.43 ERA on the road. • Michael Busch is hitting a team best at home (.357) but 2nd to worst on the road (.203). • Caleb Roberts is hitting a team worst (.171) but is hitting .333 in all road games. • With 17 games left in the 2018 season, UNC was 24-13 and finished the season 13-4. They are currently 27-11 with 17 games left on the 2019 season. • In the last 10 games, 9 of Dylan Enwiller's 12 RBI have come with two outs. • Danny Serretti is the first player since Dustin Ackley in 2009 to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season. He's the first freshman Tar Heel under head coach Mike Fox to have two games of 5+ hits in a single season.