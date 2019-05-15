Tar Heels Closeout Regular Season Against Wolfpack

Series Notes (.pdf) | Listen Live | Live Stats | Watch: Thursday, Friday, Saturday BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 15 North Carolina will host No. 14 NC State in a three-game ACC series starting on Thursday, May 16 and concluding on Saturday, May 18. It is the final regular season series for the Tar Heels as they look to clinch the ACC Coastal Division title for the third consecutive season. Thursday and Friday's games will begin at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ACC Network Extra while Saturday's regular season finale will take place at 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU. All three games can be heard live on GoHeels.com NC State Series History • UNC is looking to win its 3rd straight series over NC State for the first time since (2012-2015, the teams didn't play a three-game series in 2014) after sweeping NC State in Raleigh last year and winning two of three in 2017 in Chapel Hill. • NC State is tied with Virginia, at 301 games, for UNC's most common opponent. • UNC has not lost a three-game series to NC State in Chapel Hill since 2004.20 ACC Coastal Division Race • Georgia Tech (17-11) leads the Coastal Division while UNC and Miami are tied (16-11) for second place. • If two teams were to finish with the best record, GT owns the tie breaker over UNC, UNC owns the tie breaker over Miami, and Miami owns the tie breaker over GT. • If all 3 are tied with the same record, it comes down to record against divisional opponents. Coming in to this final weekend: - GT Coastal Record: 8-7 (plays Pitt at home) - UNC Coastal Record: 11-7 (finished in the Coastal) - Miami Coastal Record: 11-4 (plays Duke at home) Quick Notes • UNC has won 10 of its last 11 ACC home games and are 30-4 in Chapel Hill this season. • UNC is currently tied for T-2nd in the ACC Coastal Division at 16-11 with Miami. • Austin Bergner was named ACC Pitcher of the Week and Aaron Sabato was named ACC Player of the Week. This is the first time a Tar Heel has won either award this year. •The last 2 times Austin Bergner has faced Pitt he has thrown 8.0 shutout innings. He has combined for 16.0 IP, 5 hits, 3 BB and 19Ks in the 2 outings without giving up a run. • In 5 games last week, Aaron Sabato went 12-20 (.600) with 3 HR and 9 RBI and is currently on a 7-game hitting streak, tied with Jackson Hesterlee for current best on the team • UNC has been out hit in 25 games and have out hit their opponents in 24 games. UNC is 13-12 when being out hit this season. In 2018, they were 3-13. • In the Pitt series, the UNC starters had a 3.72 ERA but the bullpen had a 19.06 ERA. • Aaron Sabato is T-2nd in the ACC in home runs (9) while Michael Busch is T-4th (8). • UNC is 2nd in the country in walks (328) and 3rd in the ACC in on base % (.399). • Michael Busch is T-1st in the ACC in runs scored (61) and 3rd in ACC play in RBI (32). • Sabato is the first freshman to hit 10+ home runs since Levi Michael did so in 2009. • Sabato now has 12 HRs on the season, putting him 3 behind Chad Flack's freshman record for home runs (15) which he set in 2005. • UNC now has 14 games with 2+ errors and 14 games without an error. UNC is 11-3 in those games without an error and 9-5 in games with 2+ errors. • Sabato leads UNC in batting avg. (.337) in ACC play. The last freshman to lead UNC in batting avg. in ACC play was Colin Moran in 2011 when he hit .389 his freshman season. • UNC has hit 59 home runs which is the most by any UNC team since 2009 (62). • UNC has now hit 50+ home runs in the last 3 consecutive seasons. The last time UNC had 3 consecutive seasons of 50+ home runs was from 2006-2008. • Michael Busch is the first Tar Heel to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ home runs since Chad Flack did so in 2005-2006 with 15 HR and 13 HR. • UNC has scored 166 of its 388 runs (43% of its runs) in the first 3 innings this year. • In the last 2 seasons, UNC is 58-10 at Boshamer Stadium. Went 28-6 at home in 2018.