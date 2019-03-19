Tar Heels Fall At Liberty, 2-0

BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS Lynchburg, Va. – The North Carolina pitching staff only conceded two hits to Liberty on Tuesday afternoon, but the Tar Heels fell to the Flames 2-0. Liberty scored both of their runs courtesy of a two-out, two-run home run in the fifth inning. Freshman Will Sandy had one of his best performances of his short Tar Heel career by throwing three no-hit innings while striking out a career high six batters in the start. Key Moments With the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning, the Heels stranded all three runners after Michael Busch flew out to left field and Ike Freeman hit in to the inning-ending double play. Liberty took the lead in the 5th inning with a two-out, two-run home run for a 2-0 edge. Notables Freshman Will Sandy threw three no-hit innings for the Heels while striking out a career high six batters. Dylan Harris extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 18 consecutive games with a single in the third inning. Danny Serretti extended his career best reached base streak to 13 games, tied with Ike Freeman for second best on the team. The two hits conceded by the Tar Heel pitching staff are tied for the fewest in a game this season. On March 2, the Heels only conceded two hits to UMass Lowell. This is the first time all season that the Heels have been shut out in a game. Pitcher Records Win: Liberty, Mason Meyer (3-2) Loss: North Carolina, Connor Ollio (1-1) Save: Liberty, Evan Brabrand (6) Up Next UNC will travel to Virginia Tech this weekend for a three-game ACC series. The first game will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 22 with the remaining games taking place on Saturday, March 23 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 1 p.m.