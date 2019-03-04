Tar Heels Host Charleston Southern On Tuesday Afternoon

LINKS: Games Notes (.pdf) | Watch Live | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 3 North Carolina will face Charleston Southern in their final non-conference game before hitting ACC play this weekend against Clemson. The Heels host the Bucs on Tuesday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium in the first ever meeting between the two programs. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN SERIES HISTORY • North Carolina and Charleston Southern have never met in the regular season. • The Buccaneers, out of the Big South Conference, have been playing baseball since 1967 and have an all-time program record of 949-1284-4. FOX HITS 900 AS A TAR HEEL • Head Coach Mike Fox recorded his 900th win as the skipper of the Tar Heels on Saturday, March 2 in the second game of a double header against UMass Lowell. • With his 900th win, Coach Fox is one of five active DI coaches with 900 wins at their alma mater and one of 8 active DI coaches with 900 wins at one school. Quick Notes • UNC is 4th in the ACC in batting average (.276) and 3rd in ERA (2.39). • Mike Fox picked up his 900th win at UNC on Saturday, March 2 against UMass Lowell. • Ike Freeman is 4th in the ACC in batting avg. (.410) and the first Tar Heel to hit over .400 through 12 games since Brian Miller (.415) and Tyler Ramirez (.436) in 2016. • Gianluca Dalatri (1.06) and Tyler Baum (1.42) rank T-6th and 11th in ERA in the ACC. • Michael Busch & Dylan Harris are T-1st in the ACC and 10th nationally in runs scored with 18. • Michael Busch is 2nd in the ACC and 3rd in the country in walks with 17. • Tyler Baum & Austin Love are tied for 1st in the ACC and 2nd in the country with 3 wins. • Tyler Baum is tied for 3rd in the ACC with 28 strikeouts. The 28 strikeouts through three games are the most in a three-game span in Baum's carer. • Tyler Baum has started at least 3-0 in all three seasons so far in Chapel Hill. • Although the Heels scored 33 runs against UMass Lowell, they left 34 runner on base. • North Carolina has now swept its the first three three-game series of the season, the first time they have accomplished that since 2005, when Carolina swept Seton Hall, Birmingham Southern and Princeton. • Tar Heel pitchers struck out 17 batters on Sunday against UMass Lowell. That marks the most in a single game this season, and the most since striking out 18 against Wake Forest on March 31 last season. • The Tar Heel starting pitching was dominant for the second consecutive weekend. Over the past two weekends, the trio of Dalatri, Baum and Bergner have combined for a line of: 39.0 IP, 22 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 52 Ks and an ERA of 1.38. • In 5 games last week, UNC had three players hit above .400 with Dylan Harris (.500), Jackson Hesterlee (.500) and Danny Serretti (.455). • Against UMass Lowell, 7 of 9 players (with at least 2 AB per game) hit .400 or better.