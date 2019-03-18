Tar Heels On The Road At Liberty On Tuesday

Game Notes (.pdf) | Live Stats BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 8 North Carolina will travel to Lynchburg, Va., on Tuesday to face off against Liberty at 3:30 pm in the only midweek game for the Tar Heels. Carolina holds the 20-2 all-time advantage in the series with Liberty and swept the three-game series with the Flames last season in Chapel Hill. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and will also be available to listen to on GoHeels.com. LIBERTY SERIES HISTORY • North Carolina and Liberty have played 22 times dating back to 1978 as the Tar Heels hold the 20-2 advantage overall. • The Heels swept Liberty in a three-game series in Chapel Hill last year by outscoring the Flames 36-15. Liberty last beat the Heels in 2017 in Chapel Hill. Quick Notes • UNC has scored 42% of its runs in the first 3 innings this year (66 of 157). • UNC has scored in the first inning 12 out of 21 games so far this season. • UNC is No.2 in the ACC and No. 2 in the country for walks as a team (139). Florida State leads the ACC and country in walks with 140. • Busch is No. 2 in the ACC & No. 2 in the country in walks (26). He trails Logan Wyatt (30) • Austin Love is 1st in the ACC and 5th in the country in appearances (10). He is also tied for second in the ACC with 4 wins. • Michael Busch leads the ACC in runs scored (27) and is 9th in the country. Dylan Harris ranks T-2nd in the ACC with 24 runs scored. • Ike Freeman is hitting .386 with runners on base, .600 with bases loaded, .458 with runners in scoring position and .800 with runners on 3rd and less than 2 outs. • Dylan Harris has now reached base in 17 consecutive games, a career high, and longest overall streak on the team this season. Harris has not reached in only one game this season (NC A&T). Over the last six games, freshman Danny Serretti (.429), Caleb Roberts (.320) and Aaron Sabato (.448) are among the top four Tar Heels in batting average. • Since ACC play started eight games ago, Sabato leads the team in batting average (.444), hits (12), home runs (4), RBI (10), total bases (27), slugging percentage (1.000), T-2nd in runs scored (6), T-2nd in doubles (3). • Against Miami on 3/17, Sabato became the first Tar Heel freshman to hit two home runs in a game since Seth Baldwin accomplished the feat 10 years ago. • The 3 home runs against Miami on 3/17 are the most by UNC this year in one game. • The last time that UNC started 2-4 in the ACC was in 2010. • Carolina has now won the last three series against Miami. • The Tar Heels are on the on the road for 3 of the next 4 ACC weekends. They go to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame over the next month. • Coming in to the series against Miami, Michael Busch was only hitting .278 on the season. Against the Canes he hit .417 over the three-game series. • In nonconference play, Ashton McGee is hitting .283 on the season. In 6 ACC games, the junior is only hitting .125, worst among starting field players. • On 5/12/19 against Gardner-Webb, Danny Serretti was the first Tar Heel to collect five hits in one game since 2017 and the first freshman to do so since 2014.