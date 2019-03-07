Tar Heels Open ACC Play At Clemson

LINKS: Series Notes (.pdf) | Listen | Watch Friday | Watch Saturday | Watch Sunday BY UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS No. 3 North Carolina (12-1) will kick off ACC play this weekend as they travel to Clemson (9-3) to take on the Tigers. The Tar Heels and the Tigers will take the field on Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. for the first of a three-game series with the following two games taking place on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. Those games will start at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. All three games can be seen on ACC Network Extra. CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • The Tar Heels and Tigers have met 192 times dating in the long series back to 1901. Carolina has a record of 92-99-1 all-time against Clemson. • Carolina has only played four teams more times than Clemson (UVA, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, Maryland). • The teams last played in 2017 in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels picked up the sweep, including a 3-2 walk-off win in game three. Quick Notes • Mike Fox picked up his 900th win at UNC on Saturday, March 2 against UMass Lowell. • Gianluca Dalatri (1.06) and Tyler Baum (1.42) rank T-7th and 12th in ERA in the ACC. • Michael Busch is 1st in the ACC in runs scored (20) and Dylan Harris is 2nd (19). Busch is also 6th in country in runs scored while Harris is 8th. • Michael Busch is T-1st in the ACC in walks and 2nd in on base % (.596). • Austin Love leads the ACC and the nation in wins (4) and Tyler Baum is T-2nd in ACC (3) • Austin Love is tied for 1st in the ACC in appearances (8) and 4th nationally. His 4 wins through 12 games are the most since Trent Thorton went 4-0 in 12 games in 2014. • Tyler Baum is T-2nd in IP (19.0) and T-3rd in the ACC with 28 strikeouts. The 28 strikeouts are the most in a three-game span since J.B. Bukauskas recorded 28 through three starts against GT, Miami and FSU in 2017. • North Carolina has now swept its the first three three-game series of the season, the first time they have accomplished that since 2005, when Carolina swept Seton Hall, Birmingham Southern and Princeton. • Tar Heel pitchers struck out 17 batters on Sunday against UMass Lowell. That marks the most in a single game this season, and the most since striking out 18 against Wake Forest on March 31 last season. • Carolina ranks 3rd nationally in walks and first in the ACC (93). Leading the way is Michael Busch who is ranks 2nd in the country and 1st in the ACC (19). • Dylan Harris has now reached base in nine consecutive games, the longest active streak on the team. Harris has not reached in only one game this season (NC A&T). • Carolina is up to No. 3 in Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and the Coaches Poll this week. This marks the highest ranking in Coaches Poll since the final regular season rankings of 2017, when the Tar Heels were No. 2. • If Dalatri goes 7 IP against Clemson, it'll be his first ever stretch of 7+ in 3 consecutive starts. Currently sitting at the fourth time in his career he's gone 7+ in back-to-back starts.