Who's In & Out (UNC Portal Additions and Losses)

Running list of portal commitments and losses. I will edit this post with new commitments and losses so you don't have to scroll through 100 messages to find the info.

You can click on their name for Rivals profile it UNC bio for the UNC players in the portal.

Hopefully I have them all :) If I missed anything or spelled something wrong, please let me know.

I will leave it open for comments for now, but I don't want to use this thread for a bunch of comments...just a quick list of names. Still use the portal thread for discussion. Thanks

Portal Commits (10)

Khmori House - LB, Washington
Aziah Johnson - WR, Michigan State
Chad Lindberg - T, Rice
Ryan Browne - QB, Purdue
Miles McVay - T, Alabama
CJ Mims - DL, ECU
Adam Samaha - K, Michigan
Connor Cox - TE, South Carolina
Melkart Abou-Jaoude - Edge, Delaware
Christo Kelly - OL, Holy Cross


Portal Losses (10)

Andrew Rosinski - T, Georgia Tech
Howard Sampson - T, Texas Tech
Jackiah Leftwich - In Portal
Noah Burnette - K, In Portal
Travis Shaw - DT, In Portal
Conner Harrell - QB, In Portal
Caleb Hood - RB, In Portal
Jordan Louie - RB, In Portal
Zach Greenberg - OL, In Portal
Eli Sutton - OL, Austin Peay
 
