Austin Love trots out of the bullpen for the Tar Heels to take over for Ollio. ⚾️



Ollio finished the day with 3.1 innings pitched, five strikeouts and one earned run.



T4 | UNC 0 | DBU 2



🐏⚾️ | #CarolinaBaseball pic.twitter.com/3JPqMgIE1L